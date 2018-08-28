Todd Bowles will talk to coaches about QB call after Thursday’s game

AP

Jets coach Todd Bowles said that he has a good idea about who the Jets are going to start at quarterback in Week One, but that any final decision won’t come before he meets with his assistant coaches about which of the three players in the mix is the right one.

Bowles hasn’t said whether Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater or Josh McCown will be playing in that game, but said at a Monday press conference that all three “need to be ready to play.” Whoever winds up playing, that meeting with the coaches will come after the team’s final preseason game on Thursday.

“Sitting down with the coaches, we’ll go over everything and everybody will give their opinion,” Bowles said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “We just haven’t talked about it, and we won’t until after the last preseason game. We’ll sit down as a staff and we’ll go over every position, including that one, and we’ll come out with our guys.”

Bowles added that he has “no doubt” that waiting until the preseason schedule is complete to make a call will not hinder the eventual choice’s readiness for the opener.