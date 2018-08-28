Todd Haley pushing Jarvis Landry to take on leadership role

AP

Todd Haley is pushing Jarvis Landry to take a leadership role with the Browns.

For the second time in four episodes of Hard Knocks, the Browns offensive coordinator implores Landry to not only take the team’s young receivers under his wing but to show them how it’s done.

During the Browns 5-0 victory over the Eagles last week, Landry complained about being held on a goal-line play. He first yelled at the official and then at Haley, saying, “He hit me.”

Haley responded, “You can’t count on a flag, though. You’ve got to keep fighting your ass off to run to that pylon. He threw two of them. Just run. I know he’s holding you but run.”

Later, after Taylor overthrew Landry on a ball that landed well out of bounds, Haley yelled on the sideline that “Jarvis stopped. Jarvis [expletive] stopped.”

Landry defended himself, saying, “What the [expletive] you talking about? The ball was out of bounds.”

Haley yelled back, “Catch the ball and make a play. Catch the ball and make a play, please. That looks like Friday bull [expletive].”

Haley then asks receivers coach Adam Henry to chew out Landry.

Late in the game, after Landry had taken off his shoulder pads, Haley didn’t like the effort Derrick Willies gave on a go route and sarcastically told the rookie receiver to “save some energy.” Haley then sought out Landry.

“Jarvis, did you see Willies half-ass it on the go?” Haley asks. “Man, we’ve got to get this going, and you’ve got to be at the forefront. I’m going to keep saying it. It doesn’t matter. I’m not waiting for some — what do they call it — knight in shining armor?

“You’ve got to push these guys by doing it over and over and over again. Because if one of these young guys sees one time that you stop or don’t go all out, then that’s what the [expletive] they do. I just see it over and over again. And one of them’s gotta elevate and help us. I’m sorry for yelling, though.”

Landry and Haley then shook hands and hugged.