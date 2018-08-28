Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills offensive line did not play well in Sunday’s game.

Which Dolphins offensive players could lose their roster spots?

A look at wide receiver options if the Patriots decide to look outside the organization.

Jets LB Darron Lee was unfazed by criticism from Bart Scott.

CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste hopes he’s found a home with the Ravens.

Will strong signs from the Bengals offense carry over into the fall?

The Browns expect DE Myles Garrett to get off to a fast start this season.

The Steelers are getting healthier.

Running through some tough decisions on the Texans roster.

Predicting the makeup of the Colts’ 53-man roster.

WR Donte Moncrief‘s importance to the Jaguars went up with Marqise Lee‘s injury.

Titans WR Rishard Matthews discussed his busy offseason after returning to practice.

Is RB Phillip Lindsay a lock for the Broncos roster?

Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton said it’s hard to tell Tanoh Kpassagnon to do anything differently after he was flagged for a hit in the team’s last preseason game.

RB Justin Jackson hopes to impress the Chargers now that he’s healthy.

CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is trying to make up for lost time with the Raiders.

Should the Cowboys be in the market for a backup quarterback?

Giants coach Pat Shurmur hasn’t ruled RB Saquon Barkley out of Thursday’s game.

Is Eagles DE Brandon Graham ready to go?

Washington will get a chance to catch up with Robert Griffin III on Thursday.

Who will start at left guard for the Bears?

A call for Jake Rudock to be the No. 2 quarterback for the Lions.

RB Devante Mays vowed to “let it fly” for the Packers on Thursday.

WR Kendall Wright is confident about making the Vikings.

The Falcons updated their depth chart for this week’s game.

What are the toughest roster decisions for the Panthers?

The Saints are looking for a few receivers to step up this week.

Will QB Ryan Griffin get any regular season work for the Buccaneers?

Looking back at the key takeaways from Sunday’s Cardinals game.

Rams T Andrew Whitworth isn’t concerned about missing preseason games.

Checking in with 49ers WR Pierre Garçon after a quiet summer.

Injuries could complicate some Seahawks roster calls.