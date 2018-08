PFTPM

A late-summer trip to New York forced me to press pause on the #PFTPM podcast for a few days. On Tuesday, it was time to press “play” again.

Or “record.” Or whatever.

Here’s a full hour of reaction to the news of the day, along with answers to your questions.

We’ll be doing anymore edition of #PFTPM on Wednesday, and on Friday I’ll be joined by Mark Leibovich, author of the new NFL book that surely has plenty of people puckering at 345 Park Avenue.