Will Ryan Switzer be Pittsburgh’s next receiving steal?

The Steelers in recent years have shown an uncanny ability to find quality receivers in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft. On Monday, they picked up a former third-rounder for a one-round downgrade in 2019.

And that invites speculation as to whether G.M. Kevin Colbert and company once again have spotted a guy who will thrive in Pittsburgh’s system.

Given that the Steelers were willing to give up a fifth-round pick for Switzer and a sixth-rounder, it’s fair to think they would have at least picked Switzer with a late-round selection in 2017. Now, as they try to figure out their receiving depth chart and return specialists (JuJu Smith-Schuster and Antonio Brown are listed as the top kick and punt returners, respectively), Switzer has a chance to contribute in both areas.

And if Switzer can develop into a key member of the team, the Steelers will yet again show that they know something about receivers that the rest of the league doesn’t. Or maybe it has something to do with the ongoing presence of Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback.