With contract settled, Odell Beckham wants to become “legendary”

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 28, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
AP

Now that the contract has been taken care of, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham said his focus is on winning games and being a legend.

Of course, having a big pile of money gives a man the liberty to dream big dreams.

I want to be legendary,” Beckham said, via Danny Abriano of SNY. “My goal has always been to be in the Hall of Fame, to win trophies, to leave a legacy way beyond any money that you make.”

Beckham insisted the contract talks were never a distraction to him, and his willingness to play nice by showing up for voluntary work and training camp certainly helped the process along.

“I just wanted to get the contract done,” he said. “It’s not like it’s gonna change the way that I want to play and the way that I want to perform. . . .

“It just was a matter of when. I knew that I was already taken care of before this happened.”

He also said he didn’t necessarily feel more pressure or responsibility, and his reputation as one of the team’s hardest workers preceded the negotiations. That doesn’t mean the Giants won’t expect a return on their investment.

20 responses to “With contract settled, Odell Beckham wants to become “legendary”

  1. You can’t become a legend until you lead your team to the playoffs and then make catches in playoff games. I remember a little blonde who couldn’t catch a cold in Green Bay a couple years back.

  3. Aside from a one-handed catch one time, Beckham has never had a meaningful catch. But he IS going to become. A legend: the guy who blew up the giants’ Cap space for many years.

  4. Why is this guy continuing to be relevant on one play that he made 4 years ago with that one handed grab? He has never led the league in anything. His team won 3 games last year. He really branded himself with that ridiculous hair due.

  6. Shouldn’t he be at this level to get the contract in the first place? All I’ve seen of the fool is a whining little waife who is simply not good enough to be counted on when it matters; perhaps he has all the physical skills, but he has little mental ability and is a head case. He isn’t worth a quarter of the money he is now making.

  7. Beckham is a great receiver but he isn’t the problem the qb is and eli isn’t the only one by a long shot who can’t tske advantage of beckhams Abilities. Put beckham with a brady, brees, rodgers, rothlisberger, stafford he is “ legendary”. On the other hand put him with eli, dak prescott, alex smith, tannehill and other poor throwers check down charlie types and your gonna be dissapointed

  10. Why is this guy continuing to be relevant….
    ___________

    Did you see the Giants offense last season after he went down?

    I don’t like the antics either, but he can be a game change, and if he can be more consistenthan, he could be the best WR in the NFL in 2 seasons.

  11. I cant believe that in 2018 there are still a lot of slack-jawed yokels who think that Odell’s catch vs the Cowboys was the only highlight play he ever made. Do you people actually even watch football???

  15. arwiv says:
    August 28, 2018 at 3:07 pm
    I cant believe that in 2018 there are still a lot of slack-jawed yokels who think that Odell’s catch vs the Cowboys was the only highlight play he ever made. Do you people actually even watch football???

    3 7 Thank You

    —————

    yes, we do. He’s injury prone, a crybaby primadonna, immature, selfish, runs crap routes and drops a lot of balls.

    Got it?

  18. You’re all right. He isn’t good and didn’t ever do anything… Just made one catch. He isn’t even decent. And he had two drops in a playoff game. How does he even have a career. Your team shouldn’t even bother putting a man on him when he plays them. Start coming up with your excuses now

  20. tylawspick6

    Anyone who knows anything knows that he is one of the best route runners in the game. Why you would say he isnt is just nuts. Injury prone? He missed the first 4 games of his career with a hammy and the last 12 games of his 4th season with a broken ankle. In between that time…uh no. According to you I guess JJ Watt is also injury prone.

    As far as the other stuff….when the guys who know him best, his TEAMMATES, actually start going off on him….as opposed to praising how good of a teammate he is as they have continuously done since day 1….THEN I will listen to you. Until then, your opinion is baseless.

