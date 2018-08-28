With contract settled, Odell Beckham wants to become “legendary”

AP

Now that the contract has been taken care of, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham said his focus is on winning games and being a legend.

Of course, having a big pile of money gives a man the liberty to dream big dreams.

“I want to be legendary,” Beckham said, via Danny Abriano of SNY. “My goal has always been to be in the Hall of Fame, to win trophies, to leave a legacy way beyond any money that you make.”

Beckham insisted the contract talks were never a distraction to him, and his willingness to play nice by showing up for voluntary work and training camp certainly helped the process along.

“I just wanted to get the contract done,” he said. “It’s not like it’s gonna change the way that I want to play and the way that I want to perform. . . .

“It just was a matter of when. I knew that I was already taken care of before this happened.”

He also said he didn’t necessarily feel more pressure or responsibility, and his reputation as one of the team’s hardest workers preceded the negotiations. That doesn’t mean the Giants won’t expect a return on their investment.