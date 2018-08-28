Zack Martin back at practice for Cowboys

Getty Images

Cowboys right guard Zack Martin said last week that he had “no doubt” that he will be in the lineup for the first week of the regular season and he took a step closer to fulfilling that goal on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, Martin took part in practice for the first time since hyperextending his knee in the team’s preseason game on August 18. Martin had done conditioning work in practice last week, but moved up to work with the first team in the team’s last practice before Thursday’s game against the Texans.

Martin will join the rest of the team’s starters on the sideline for that game, but his presence at Tuesday’s practice bodes well for him being ready to go against the Panthers.

Left tackle Tyron Smith is also expected to be ready to play after dealing with a hamstring injury in recent days. Center Travis Frederick, who was watching practice Tuesday, is much less likely to play as he continues to receive treatment after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.