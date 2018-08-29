1.22 helmet fouls per game, so far

Getty Images

The new rule against lowering the helmet is having less of an impact on the game, based on three weeks of preseason action.

According to the league office, the official number of fouls through three games is 60, based on 49 total preseason games.

That’s an average of 1.22 per game, with 51 called against the defense and nine against the offense.

The average per game dropped considerably in Week Three of the preseason, with only nine new fouls. Week One had 24 fouls, and Week Two had 27.

It’s clear unclear why the fouls dropped so dramatically from Week Two to Week Three. Occam’s razor would suggest that the drop had something to do with last week’s non-change change to the rule, which resulted in no official adjustment but an unofficial alteration that specifically exempts incidental or inadvertent helmet contact.

Also, the league office has been pushing the idea of bracing for contact as a path around potential violates of a rule that technically applies only when a player lowers his helmet and initiates contact.