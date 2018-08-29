49ers waive/injured Max McCaffrey

Getty Images

49ers wide receiver Max McCaffrey has missed time this summer with a foot injury and posted pictures on his Instagram story earlier this week showing that he was having surgery, so it was just a matter of time before the 49ers made a move to take him off their roster.

That move came on Wednesday. The Niners announced that McCarffrey has been waived/injured. If he goes unclaimed, he will revert to injured reserve or become a free agent after reaching an injury settlement.

McCaffrey is the older brother of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and has been bouncing around the league since 2016. He’s spent time on a variety of offseason rosters and practice squads, but his only regular season came with the Jaguars last year. He caught one pass for four yards in five appearances for Jacksonville.

The 49ers have 10 wide receivers left on their 90-man roster and that number will drop in the next few days as they make their way to the 53-man regular season limit.