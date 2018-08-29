Aaron Rodgers’ total deal: Six years, $174.8 million

Posted by Mike Florio on August 29, 2018, 1:51 PM EDT
AP

You’ll hear a lot of hype and hyperbole today about the new Aaron Rodgers deal, focusing on the new-money analysis that pegs the value at $33.5 million per year. But remember that Rodgers had two years left on his existing contract; the four-year extension makes it a six-year deal.

Based on the $39.8 million in salary and $1 million in workout bonuses Rodgers was already due to earn (I’ve left out the per-game roster bonuses), the base value of his new contract (if former teammate James Jones’ report of four years, $33.5 million per year are accurate) becomes six years, $174.8 million.

That’s a total value of $29.1 million per year, which definitely puts Rodgers at the top of the heap when it comes to total value at signing, $900,000 per year north of Matt Ryan‘s contract. (Ryan has a new-money average $30 million per year.) Rodgers also will get, from signing, only $1.1 million more per year in total value than the contract signed by Kirk Cousins.

Of course, Rodgers has committed for six years, and Cousins will hit the market again in three. Which, like the Sammy WatkinsOdell Beckham comparison from Tuesday, arguably gives Cousins the better overall deal. He’ll make $84 million over the next three years (fully guaranteed) and then he’ll step up to the trough again in 2021, needing $90.8 million over three years to match Rodgers’ six-year value.

Rodgers also has $100 million guaranteed (as usual, the initial reports don’t point out the critical difference between full guarantee and injury-only guarantee). But Ryan also has $100 million in guarantees, and all of that is as a practical matter fully guaranteed.

Bottom line? The Rodgers, Ryan, and Cousins numbers are close enough to prompt the same kind of reaction to Beckham’s deal: Definitely not fully reflective of Rodgers’ overall value to the team. For all the talk about creative structures and flexibility and whatnot, Rodgers did a fairly straightforward deal that ties him to the Packers for six seasons, and that gives him no apparent vehicle for avoiding the inevitability that someone eventually will be making more than $29.1 million per year at signing and/or more than $33.5 million per year in new money.

Or that, come 2023, a not-top-10 quarterback who consistently bet on himself will have made significantly more over the same six years than one of the greatest quarterbacks who ever played the game.

Permalink 50 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

50 responses to “Aaron Rodgers’ total deal: Six years, $174.8 million

  3. Compare this money to what Brady has made for his career thus far. There are trade-offs to “betting on yourself” versus signing these long term deals. It’s a players’ choice so the player gets to own the results.

  5. If you asked every NFL player their #1 priority/dream/goal/whatever is, it seems most would now say “to be the highest paid player at my position” rather than “win championships.”

    Isn’t that something?

  6. Just as team friendly as Cousins deal.

    Guess he’s not greedy after all, eh?

    Just the best, and this allows his team to go after whoever they want.

    Man, I love being a fan of the Green Bay Packers, the best franchise in the NFL.

  8. Well Aaron must be happy with the 1 SB win! If he wanted more he would have signed a considerably more team friendly contract and let there be money left for the supporting cast.

  12. wow…… looks like there will be no more free agents going to GB.

    Give me Tom Brady at 18 million… any day and still be able sign players… that is how you do it..

    This QB just killed his team for the next 3- 4 years.

  16. I’m sorry, he is a great quarterback. But what has he done to justify this type of record breaking deal? One super bowl. I’m not a patriots supporter, but I wonder what Brady thinks about this…

  18. I would purchase injury insurance on your shoulders, Rodger….those 13 screws could snap in half….

  23. cardinealsfan20 says:

    August 29, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    “How to kill a team”.

    It is absolutely amazing how much more amateur commenters know than front office professionals.
    —————————-
    Use your brain Neal!

  24. Why not build a great team and have an average qb that doesn’t get paid a lot look at philly, Vikings, , Dallas, Seahawks (before r Wilson was r Wilson) even teams like Miami, Washington and rams had good years not paying the qb a lot. I

  25. Good. That is the right thing to do, even with his age being considered. The collar bone breaks do not suggest a negative injury history, just bad luck.

    Green Bay, speaking of Luck, really hit the jackpot with Aaron. His value to the franchise goes well beyond performance on the field. And his salary is clearly a reflection on that.

  27. There is no player more valuable to a team right now than Rodgers.

    Brady is the GOAT, but without him, his team is solid and well-coached – no longer a great team but a solid one. Without Rodgers, GB is toast, period. We saw what a disaster they were last season.

    Every team gets worse without their starting QB, but the span between with & without is greatest on the Packers. No other player – especially not the WRs, RBs, and defensive stars currently receiving ridiculous salaries – comes near that value.

    Also, another reminder than every dollar you spend on football makes the rich richer.

  31. Freed up 15 million in additional cap space. But yeah, totally killing the team.

    Between what you’d clear by trading Perry and picks for Mack and this deal, GB could sign Mack and make that happen.

  32. Considering Brady is 41, look what happened with Peyton, Brady isn’t getting that kind of money, no matter how good is. 27 million dollar cap hit Brady has isn’t much behind Rodgers.

  33. Viking fan here saying congratulations. He’s fantastic and, I wish he were on my team.

  35. imjustsayinsoo says:
    August 29, 2018 at 2:01 pm
    I’m sorry, he is a great quarterback. But what has he done to justify this type of record breaking deal? One super bowl. I’m not a patriots supporter, but I wonder what Brady thinks about this…

    Who cares? Don’t think the Packers, or the League asked him. And I for one don’t give a damn what he thinks.

    QBs don’t win championships. Teams do. If AR had BB he would have likely won more, been dominant in winning them (3-4 points is not dominant, sorry), and been more humble in doing so (last point might be up for grabs). He is a better QB. Hands down. Even in his prime if I had to pick a raw team, coaching aside, I would pick Rodgers in a second. Or Brees.

  36. Pretty sure that almost every NFL QB makes more money than they’ll ever spend in their lifetime and that’s fine, good for him. I think ego plays into this somewhat, I recall a few years back Brees had his contract worked whereby he had to paid $1 more than Peyton Manning.

  39. footballfan3 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 2:04 pm
    Why not build a great team and have an average qb that doesn’t get paid a lot look at philly, Vikings, , Dallas, Seahawks (before r Wilson was r Wilson) even teams like Miami, Washington and rams had good years not paying the qb a lot.
    ———
    And this strategy has worked out fabulously well for those teams, right? Each of them has had a dynasty, winning multiple championships, right?

  40. After seeing Ryan and Cousins sign huge deals, it’s good to finally see a similarly big money deal going to a player who is actually elite. But if I was a Packers fan I would be very concerned about the team committing so much money to a QB at age 35 through 40. The Pats committed to a 41 year old Brady after seeing 40 year Brady have an All Pro season.

    I’m sure Rodgers will have a great year this year at 35, and probably next year at 36. But after that, it sounds like they have guaranteed a further $60+ million for 37 and 38 year old Rodgers. If they were close to being a contending team, then sure, roll the dice. But they aren’t, and there’s no reason to think they will be in 2020, or 2021.

  41. “Green Bay, speaking of Luck, really hit the jackpot with Aaron.”

    GB had Favre, Brunell and Rodgers on their team at one time. It’s not luck. God HAS to be a Packer fan.

  42. I’m sure he will buy his parents a nice, big house, and take care of his family for life. Oh wait…..nevermind.

  44. Brady is the GOAT, but without him, his team is solid and well-coached – no longer a great team but a solid one. Without Rodgers, GB is toast, period. We saw what a disaster they were last season.
    ________________________________________________________________________________________________________

    With Rodgers, the Packers generally make it deep in the playoffs and fall short of the SB (except once). Without Rodgers, they miss the playoffs.

    With Brady, the Pats have a 50% chance of being in the SB every season and a > 60% chance of winning if they get there. Without Brady, the Pats miss the playoffs (again, sample size of only season).

    Bottom line, Pats don’t have nearly the same success without Brady.

  46. Wouldn’t matter to me if Kirk Cousins was a Viking, Redskin, Patriot or Brown. Rodgers at $29.1 million/year is a significantly greater value to a team than Cousins at $28 million/year. And it’s really not debatable.

  47. Brady is a great QB no doubt. But I believe Rodgers is more important to his team than Brady is to his. Case in point: Look at the Pats winning pct without Brady after Brady became the starter. It is near 68%. Heck, the team went 11-5 the year Brady was out. Rodgers backups are 6-11. Brady’s backups are 13-6.

    Point blank: GB paid up because they need him.

  48. Real men play out their contracts and honor their words. Divas cry, stop, use passive aggressive behavior to get what the want. He had two years left, suck it up play it out then negotiate. So its sending a message that you do not have to honor your contract, just cry when someone at the same position is making more. Maybe A A Ron shoudl have thought about that before signing his current deal.

  49. First of all I’m not a Rodgers fan, that being said, how can anyone compare him Beckham?!?!?!??!?
    I mean really, people know Beckham more for his mouth than his play on the field. Rodgers has skins
    on the wall and a ring. Beckham has a one handed catch that now every decent WR can make these days.

  50. well, i guess the “super bowl or bust” hype surrounding cousins can calm down now that ryan and rodgers signed even bigger deals. there aren’t enough lombardi trophies to go around.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!