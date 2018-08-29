Assuming Sam Darnold starts, he’ll set a milestone

Getty Images

The Jets haven’t made any announcements yet, though it seems fairly apparent that they’re going with rookie Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback.

And even though the league is jumping the gun a bit, they noted that Darnold will set a record when he does.

According to a tweet from NFL Research, Darnold will become the youngest quarterback to start a regular season opener since the 1970 merger.

Darnold will be 21 years and 97 days old when the Jets take the field against the Lions on Monday, Sept. 10.

That would surpass Drew Bledsoe’s previous mark (21 years, 204 days), along with Matthew Stafford (21, 219), Jameis Winston (21, 250), and DeShone Kizer (21, 251).

Again, the Jets haven’t announced this yet, but it seems like a moot point after they traded Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints. But it also speaks to the maturity and poise Darnold has shown in camp and the preseason so far.