Ben Roethlisberger says his arm feels stronger than ever

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 36 years old and has mused in the past about whether his career could be almost over. But right now he says he feels like he’s in his prime.

Roethlisberger told ESPN he has lost some body fat, lifted some weights and has a right arm that “feels stronger than it ever has.”

In the past Roethlisberger has sometimes had to be on a pitch count in training camp, and has needed to ice his shoulder after a lot of throwing. This year, Roethlisberger says, he feels great no matter how much he throws.

“I haven’t had to ice it and I haven’t felt any pain,” he said. “That’s always a positive. For me it’s about knowing the days — is it a day off, a full day or a half day.”

After the Steelers drafted quarterback Mason Rudolph, Roethlisberger said Rudolph should be ready to sit a long time before Roethlisberger cedes the starting job. Through this year’s training camp and preseason, Roethlisberger is backing up those words.