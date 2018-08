Getty Images

The Bengals announced they have waived offensive guard Cory Helms with an injury settlement.

Helms, a rookie out of the University of South Carolina, signed with Cincinnati as a free agent on Aug. 4. He played in the team’s first two preseason games.

Helms played three snaps against the Bears and nine against the Cowboys.

He entered the league with the Saints, signing as a college free agent in May. New Orleans waived him June 14.