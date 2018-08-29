Bill Belichick: Trent Brown’s done a good job transitioning to left tackle

Posted by Josh Alper on August 29, 2018, 10:18 AM EDT
The Patriots knew early in the offseason that they would need to find a new left tackle because Nate Solder left for the Giants as a free agent.

Different candidates were bandied about, but a late April trade for Trent Brown wound up being the answer to their need. Brown played right tackle with the 49ers and his transition to the left side of the line went well enough that he came out of spring work as the favorite for the job.

He’s solidified his hold on the job this summer due to what offensive lineman Dante Scarnecchia calls, via ESPN.com, “dynamic skills” and a willingness to listen to coaching about how to correct mistakes. Head coach Bill Belichick also complimented the way Brown has adjusted to his new position.

“Definitely, and he’s done a good job of that,” Belichick said, via a transcript from the team. “Yeah, there are things that come up every day. There are things coming up in games, as Dante alluded to — for not just him, for everybody, but maybe a little more for him just because of the switch. But, yeah, he’s done a good job with that.”

Brown is new enough at the position that there will likely be some rough patches once the regular season gets underway, but the signs have been that Brown can handle the spot well enough to dim any major concerns that accompanied Solder’s departure.

12 responses to “Bill Belichick: Trent Brown’s done a good job transitioning to left tackle

  1. I still stand by Wynn’s potential to play LT despite his supposed size limitations, based on Matt Light’s success with a similar frame. But if this behemoth can play there, I’m all-in, especially since I think Wynn has easy Pro Bowl potential at guard, and looked like he can hold his own at RT in the few snaps we saw of him. But of course there’s the obvious issue of Wynn’s projected availability of September 2019….

  3. I don’t think enough attention is drawn to the Brown trade. Easily a make-up for how low the price was for Jimmy G. Moving down from the 3rd round to the 5th to get a starting left tackle is a steal.

    For over two decades Dante Scarnecchia’s has been able to cobble together flotsam and jetsam into cohesive, competent offensive lines. With Brown’s enormous size(6’8″-360lbs), Brady’s quick release and Dante’s ability to coach players up, it’s not surprising that the transition has gone well.
  7. I still have to wonder why John Lynch was thinking trading him away for so little. The guy is a beast of an individual who has good feet at that size. And as a run blocker

    The Pats have the best OL in the conference, and no one wants to talk about it.

    Mason is good, Thuney is underrated, Andrews while smallish, is really smart and technically sound (Brady loves the guy), and Cannon was the 2nd best run blocking Tackle in the NFL last year who was missed in the SB. Waddle does a nice job as a swing Tackle.

    With all the dramatic hooplah about the Pats not having this guy. Cooks (overrated) and Amnedola, etc, it’s more about what THEY DO HAVE, that the media completely ignores. And, we know why they ignore the good stuff, don’t we. It doesn’t make the media any money when covering the Pats, and then all the dope haters

    I hope the Giants enjoy paying good, but not great Swlder 12 million per. Brown will probably get an extension offer at about 8.

    This is exactly how you do it and BB shows the world how to avoid cap hell every year, and other teams simply ignore his incredibly simple concepts, for whatever reason, even though numerous books have been written about this now for over a decade.

    The Jets will probably trade 2 1st rd picks for Kahlil Mack and then pay him 23 million per year, but Mack did nothing in the game vs NE last year.

    LMAO

    The Pats have a very good RB group, too. James White might be the most underrated back or player for that matter, in the entire league.

  8. The 49ers signed Richburg and traded the starting center, Kilgore to Miami. The 49ers drafted Mike McGlinchey, Trent Brown, who was in the last year of his contract was traded to NE. Funny that at the time of the trade how many people said Brown was fat, out of shape and no good. Lynch and Shanahan expained how C and the Tackles are important in Kyle’s offense.

  9. It was a good deal to get Brown for the equivalent of a 4th. He has looked good so far. But part of the reason he was so cheap is he’s in the last year of his contract. Someone is gonna have to pay decent LT money starting next year, and I doubt it’s the Pats. They already have over 20 mil tied up in Andrews, Mason and Cannon, with IWynn coming back with a 1rst rnd rookie contract next yr. TBrown is probably a 1 yr rental(with their pick back) and they’re hoping they can plug in Wynn there next year. Very optimistic of them. At Brady’s age, it looks like they’re trying to morph into more of a rushing team to take some pressure off Brady trying to carry the team.

  10. 6ball says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:44 am
    For over two decades Dante Scarnecchia’s has been able to cobble together flotsam and jetsam into cohesive, competent offensive lines. With Brown’s enormous size(6’8″-360lbs), Brady’s quick release and Dante’s ability to coach players up, it’s not surprising that the transition has gone well.
    He’s the greatest OL coach in NFL history. He’s a 1st ballot Pats HOF guy and should be ushered in immediately when he retires. He also should be strongly considered for the NFL HOF. I realize positional coaches don’t get it, but who is a better argument for that than Scarnesschia? The guy is a master at his craft. Period.

    When you have a wrestler come in in 2001 who didn’t know how to put on pads and a helmet, and he plays at a Pro Bowl level for about 6 or 7 years, you know your OL coach is incredible.

  12. All I have to day out Trent Brown is that he was so good he made our pro bowl RT – Anthony Davis switch positions and go back into retirement,

    I think he was injured too much for Kyle’s liking. Kyle likes O Linemen that are extremely tough and if they’re hurt you’ll never know about it if they can still go out and play.

Leave a Reply

