Bill Belichick: Trent Brown’s done a good job transitioning to left tackle

Getty Images

The Patriots knew early in the offseason that they would need to find a new left tackle because Nate Solder left for the Giants as a free agent.

Different candidates were bandied about, but a late April trade for Trent Brown wound up being the answer to their need. Brown played right tackle with the 49ers and his transition to the left side of the line went well enough that he came out of spring work as the favorite for the job.

He’s solidified his hold on the job this summer due to what offensive lineman Dante Scarnecchia calls, via ESPN.com, “dynamic skills” and a willingness to listen to coaching about how to correct mistakes. Head coach Bill Belichick also complimented the way Brown has adjusted to his new position.

“Definitely, and he’s done a good job of that,” Belichick said, via a transcript from the team. “Yeah, there are things that come up every day. There are things coming up in games, as Dante alluded to — for not just him, for everybody, but maybe a little more for him just because of the switch. But, yeah, he’s done a good job with that.”

Brown is new enough at the position that there will likely be some rough patches once the regular season gets underway, but the signs have been that Brown can handle the spot well enough to dim any major concerns that accompanied Solder’s departure.