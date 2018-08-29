Cardinals parking Josh Rosen for preseason finale

Getty Images

Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen has only thrown 29 passes in the preseason.

That’s plenty for the Cardinals.

According to Steve Wyche of the NFL Network, the Cardinals aren’t playing their first-rounder in tomorrow’s preseason finale.

Since it would be unwise to take the bubble wrap off starter Sam Bradford (who has 11 preseason attempts) in a meaningless game, that means plenty of action for Mike Glennon and Chad Kanoff.

They’re encouraged by the progress Rosen has shown, but he has a limited amount of work in anything resembling an NFL game, and considering Bradford’s durability, having some more experience might be something they’d wish he had gotten.