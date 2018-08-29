Cayleb Jones arrested for felony theft and two misdemeanors

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Cayleb Jones remains in a county jail in Minnesota on probable cause of felony theft, misdemeanor domestic assault and gross misdemeanor for disrupting a 911 call, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports. Jones was arrested in Dakota County at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday and scheduled for a first court appearance Wednesday.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman told the newspaper in a statement that the team is “aware of the situation involving Cayleb Jones and are in the process of gathering more information. Further comment will be provided at the appropriate time.”

It’s the second time in four months Jones has run into off-field trouble. The league suspended him in April for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

Jones has spent the past two seasons on the Vikings’ practice squad.