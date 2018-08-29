Cowboys still on hunt for safety help but nothing new on Earl Thomas

Getty Images

Xavier Woods‘ availability for the start of the season is in doubt because of a hamstring injury. His backup, Kavon Frazier, will play with a separated left shoulder.

Starting strong safety Jeff Heath has dealt with a sprained ankle and illness.

The Cowboys could use some help at the position before the season opener.

“We’re certainly not naive,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said at the team’s annual Kickoff Luncheon on Wednesday. “We’re looking for safety help out there as we are offensive line help. With Xavier being a big question mark for the first game, second game, whatever it is he might miss, we’re certainly on that. Obviously, Kavon got a little busted up as well in terms of his shoulder, but he’s a tough guy, and we feel good about him playing against Carolina. But we’re on the hunt for Red October there — both safety and offensive line.”

Undrafted rookie Tyree Robinson took Frazier’s place in Sunday night’s preseason game, which likely is not a backup plan the Cowboys would want for the regular season.

Earl Thomas would provide an upgrade at the position. The Pro Bowl free safety is holding out, and the Cowboys had trade talks with the Seahawks in February and April. But Jones said Wednesday that the Cowboys have not talked to the Seahawks lately.

The Cowboys thus far have found the Seahawks’ asking price too high.

So, for now at least, the Cowboys are seeking other means at improving the position.

“We’re always looking to improve our team, and we’ll certainly continue to see what’s out there — monitor what we can get our hands on,” Jones said. “I give [vice president of player personnel] Will [McClay] and his staff a lot of credit. They’ve done a good job of being out there scouting the other teams, and we’re having a lot of communication with them and feel real confident that we’ve done a good job and will do good in finding some nuggets out there who can help us win football games.”