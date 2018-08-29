Dante Fowler feels like he’s in a “great place”

AP

Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler‘s offseason has generated a lot of headlines, but they haven’t been particularly positive.

The team opted not to exercise their option on his contract for 2019, he was suspended one game by the league and suspended for a week by the Jaguars after fighting with teammate Yannick Ngakoue during practice. There have been trade overtures for other teams and a stay on the physically unable to perform list because of a shoulder injury as well.

That’s a lot of tumult for one offseason, but Fowler said he feels like things are looking up as the start of the regular season gets closer.

“I’m in a great place,” Fowler said, via Jacksonville.com. “Physically, I feel really good. My knee is really good. I feel faster than I’ve ever been, more explosive, jump higher than I’ve ever been. This should be a year that I put it all together. That’s how I feel.”

If Fowler does put it all together in Week Two and beyond, he should find himself in a great place again come the offseason because he’ll be set for unrestricted free agency. That’s a big if based on the first three years of his career and the last eight months, but Fowler has the opportunity right in front of him.