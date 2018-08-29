Falcons right guard competition now settled

Getty Images

The Falcons have the benefit of a stable offense, with most of the major parts familiar from last season.

But they did have one job up in the air, and it has been settled.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons have replaced incumbent right guard Wes Schweitzer with free agent pickup Brandon Fusco.

“Fusco has certainly done a good job to have earned that spot,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “What a competitive battle between him and Wes. That’s why you see Wes some more at center moving forward. As an interior three player, Wes has the ability to play center, right guard and left guard. He’ll be an important part of what we do. I love his competitive style.”

Of course, this isn’t exactly a surprise, after the Falcons gave Fusco a three-year, $12.5 million contract this offseason to leave San Francisco.

He started all 16 games for the 49ers last year, after his previous stint with the Vikings.

“I’m excited,” Fusco said. “It’s been a long journey. It’s not easy coming from a new team to another, but these guys really made it easy for me. We have a good group of guys, . . . that work together and showed me the way.”

Now that that’s settled, and the Falcons are close to welcoming Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman back (after they were held out of preseason games), the Falcons should get back to being one of the top offenses in the league.