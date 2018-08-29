Forrest Lamp set to play first game for Chargers

Getty Images

Guard Forrest Lamp last played a game in December 2016 when he was a member of the Western Kentucky team that took part in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Lamp was drafted by the Chargers in the second round a few months later, but a torn ACL in training camp last year and another knee procedure this spring have kept him from taking part in a game. That’s set to change on Thursday night against the 49ers and Lamp is itching for his long-delayed Chargers debut to arrive.

“I’ll for sure be nervous and ready to go,” Lamp said, via the Los Angeles Times. “I’m just real excited to get that first snap out of the way and get the jitters out.”

Lamp scored a touchdown on a gadget play in that Boca Raton Bowl. That’s unlikely to happen again on Thursday, but showing he’s healthy and comfortable playing right guard would be victory enough after his long stay on the shelf.