Geno Atkins has “unfinished business” in Cincinnati

Defensive tackle Geno Atkins and defensive end Carlos Dunlap both signed contract extensions with the Bengals on Tuesday that tie them to the team through at least the 2021 season and they met the media to talk about the deals on Wednesday.

Atkins said that the path to the four-year, $65 million contract he signed was “business as usual” and said that it shows the team is willing to take care of its own players. It’s the third contract Atkins has signed since being drafted in 2010 and this one will take him through his age 34 season, which is a sign of how much success he’s had since coming to Cincinnati.

That individual success hasn’t been matched by the team and Atkins said that changing that is his top priority as he plays out his new deal.

“They were the team that drafted me,” Atkins said, via ESPN.com. “I love it here. I love the city. I love the organization. It’s something to cement my legacy here and I think that’s important to finish where I started. We’ve got unfinished business, this whole team, and me and ‘Los are trying to bring a Super Bowl to Cincinnati.”

Dunlap confirmed that he shares Atkins’ goal and predicted 2018 will be “a special season” for the Bengals, who are looking for their first trip to the postseason since the 2015 season.