“Good chance” Roquan Smith plays in Week One

AP

Linebacker Roquan Smith has yet to play in a game for the Bears and that’s unlikely to change on Thursday night.

Smith missed the first two games while his extended contract negotiations played out and missed the third after signing because he didn’t have enough practice time. Plans to play in last week’s game were scrapped after he hurt his hamstring and that injury is probably keeping him out of the final exhibition action of the summer.

Bears coach Matt Nagy didn’t expressly rule Smith out for the game against Buffalo, but said he’s probably out after getting in a second straight good day of practice. Things are looking more positive for the first Sunday night of the regular season, though.

“I think there’s still a good chance there,” Nagy said, via the team’s website. “[It’s] day-by-day with him. Right now we’ve stacked two in a row for the positive, for the good. Let’s just keep that thing going. If he’s able to play and we feel good about it, trust me, we’ll give him an opportunity to get in there.”

Smith’s first summer with the Bears did not play out as anyone would have liked given the role Smith has been expected to play since being selected eighth overall in April. While Nagy cautioned against pushing too quickly because of the risk of a setback, getting on the field in Week One would be a good step toward making the rest of his rookie year a more positive experience.