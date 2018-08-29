Inside the Aaron Rodgers deal

Getty Images

To supplement (or supersede) the instant analysis of the new Aaron Rodgers contract based on the numbers reported by former teammate James Jones, PFT has obtained more details about the deal.

And here they are.

1. The signing bonus is $57.5 million. (The prior record was $50 million, set by Matthew Stafford.)

2. Through the end of the 2018 season, Rodgers will earn $66.9 million.

3. Through March 2019, he’ll earn $80.8 million.

4. Through the 2019 season, he’ll earn $81.9 million.

5. Through the 2020 season, he’ll earn $103 million.

6. Through the 2021 season, he’ll earn $125 million.

7. Through the 2022 season, he’ll earn $150.5 million.

8. Through the 2023 season, he’ll earn $176 million.

The base value of the deal is $176 million over six years, an average of $29.33 million at signing. The new-money average is $33.5 million. Both are all-time records.

The contract also includes $4 million in incentives/escalators, which could push the total value to $180 million. That would make it an even $30 million per year on the full six years.

