Johnathan Hankins believes he’ll sign with a team soon

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins has visited with several teams since being released by the Colts in March, but he remains unemployed with the start of the regular season a little over a week away.

Hankins thinks his unemployment will end sooner rather than later, however. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Hankins expressed confidence that he will strike a deal in the very near future.

“I believe I’ll be with a team pretty soon,” Hankins said. “I’ve just been really talking to teams and trying to figure out what would be the best fit. Just taking my time with things, and I feel like I’ll be with at team very soon, before the season gets started.”

Hankins added that he thinks he would be ready to go at the start of the season despite spending the last five months off the field. Based on the timeline Hankins laid out, it won’t be long before we find out if he’s right.