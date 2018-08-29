Josh McDaniels: Tom Brady still works hard to improve

Getty Images

Tom Brady may have the greatest résumé in NFL history, but he’s not done trying to improve.

That’s the word from Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who said Brady has been working throughout training camp and the preseason at every conceivable detail of playing quarterback.

“I’ve seen a tremendous desire to improve at the little things like I always have, staying after, going out early, whether it be at practice, or in the film room with guys,” he said. “That’s what I see . . . I think we’re on track there.”

Brady missed much of the offseason working out on his own with personal trainer Alex Guerrero, rather than attending the Patriots’ voluntary team workouts. But McDnaiels shrugged that off.

“We don’t spend a lot of time thinking about that,” he said. “All we have is the number of days we have, and the opportunities we’re presented and we try to make the most out of each one of them.”

The 41-year-old Brady is eventually going to decline. But McDaniels doesn’t see any reason to expect it to happen this year.