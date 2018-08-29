Joshua Garnett fighting for starting job (and maybe just a job) in San Francisco

Getty Images

Word emerged in June that 2016 first-rounder Joshua Garnett may end up being cut by the 49ers. While that still could happen, Garnett also has a chance to win the starting job at right guard.

For now, however, Mike Person is the starter, unofficial depth chart be damned.

“I would say it’s [Person’s] job to lose right now or however you want to say it,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Tuesday. “Josh could beat him out. But Person has been the most consistent since day one and he’s had a real good camp. We’ll see what happens these last few days.”

Garnett will play in the preseason finale. Shanahan said he hasn’t decided whether Person will participate in a game from which starters typically are exempt.

“Josh definitely helped himself out last week,” Shanahan said. “I’m glad we’ve got another game to watch it. We had a good practice today where we’ll still get to evaluate when we get in there. I look forward to watching him on Thursday.”

With Garnett having a guaranteed salary of $1.3 million in 2018, there could be a desire to showcase Garnett for a last-minute trade before the requirement to cut the rosters from 90 to 53. If the 49ers end up having to pay him anyway, they may be inclined to keep him around.