Mychal Kendricks admits to participating in insider trading

Posted by Josh Alper on August 29, 2018, 10:56 AM EDT
On the latest episode of Hard Knocks, Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks was shown sharing inside information on the Eagles offense that he gleaned while playing for the team.

That may not make Kendricks friends in Philadelphia, but it’s not illegal. Insider trading of stocks is illegal, however, and Kendricks’ participation in that activity has landed him in trouble with the federal government.

U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain announced in Philadelphia on Wednesday that Kendricks and another man have been charged with insider trading. The activity took place four years ago and Kendricks admitted wrongdoing in a statement released a short time later.

“I apologize. Four years ago, I participated in insider trading, and I deeply regret it. I invested money with a former friend of mine who I thought I could trust and who I greatly admired. His background as a Harvard graduate and an employee of Goldman Sachs gave me a false sense of confidence. To that point, I had worked my tail off since I was 5 years old to become the football player that I am today. I was drawn in by the allure of being more than just a football player. While I didn’t fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades, I knew it was wrong, and I wholeheartedly regret my actions.”

“Since the beginning of the investigation, I have fully cooperated with all of the authorities and will continue to do so. I accept full responsibility for my actions. Although I did not take any of the profits for myself, I am committed to repaying all of the funds gained illegally and accept the consequences of my actions.”

“I sincerely apologize to my coaches, the owners, and my teammates on the Eagles and the Browns, the NFL, and the magnificent fans to whom I owe my career. I also apologize to my family, who I have failed in this. You all deserve better, and I will work my hardest to re-earn your trust and respect, serve as an advocate to educate others, and show you that I will never be involved in anything like this again. Thank you for your time and hopefully your forgiveness.”

The Browns issued a statement saying Kendricks will not join the team in Detroit for Thursday’s game and that they have been in communication with the league.

Kendricks’ attorney told Philly.com that his client is expected to formally plead guilty in the coming weeks. It’s not clear what kind of punishment the government is seeking in Kendricks’ case. The linebacker could also be subject to discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy as it covers activity that “undermines” the integrity of the league, teams and/or players.

  3. That is a really good response. Good job outta Michael. Let’s see what happens. I would not be surprised if his cooperation leads to “bigger fish” if the law/league are lenient with the punishment.

  4. Wow getting in trouble for something congressmen do all the time. How else do you work a job at 175K a year and come out being a multi millionaire? Some how it is legal for them and no one else.

  7. Browns, Browns, Browns…. SMH….

    You have a mess on your hands. This is becoming a pattern. A LB’er doing insider trading but you also have players setting up rape shacks with their friends, two drug addict WR’s, a rookie QB with major red flags and character concerns and you keep bringing in these low character criminals.

    You won’t turn it around and win with a bunch of criminals running the yard. Hue Jackson has shown a penchant towards grabbing up these kinds and he along with all the criminal and low character morons also need to go.

  8. How many bankers were arrested after 2008? Doesn’t trump tweeting about how historically great the economy is give you chills down your spine? Deep down you know what’s coming…a collapse that will make 2008 look like a blip on the map. Meanwhile the feds go after these minor players in the big scheme of things.

  10. patriots123456 says:

    August 29, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Martha Stewart went to jail for insider trading…
    ———————–
    SUPPOSEDLY. I would doubt it.

  11. Two words….. index funds.

    You can’t beat the market with them but they are simple and have been proven to beat 80% of funds managed by ‘experts’.

  12. patriots123456 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:00 am
    Martha Stewart went to jail for insider trading…
    ———————–
    Wrong, she went to jail for trying to cover it up. By the way, has Trump released his income tax returns, yet?

  13. Why do these guys take such risks? All they have to do is invest and get average returns to set themselves up for life. That and control their spending. Instead they take what are practically “lottery winnings” and….buy more lottery tickets. BRILLIANT!

  18. Why should football players (or anyone else) be held to a higher standard than our government officials? When the President is entitled to be above the law, where is the standard for the people who are looking to it’s leadership for guidance & morality?
    I don’t know how the NFL can take this seriously when it’s Owners and Managers are entitled to a privileged status exception along with their political bedfellows.
    Maybe he should blame the “mistake” on Google…the algorithms had it out for him too!

  19. While insider trading is illegal and harms the American financial system, its a better crime to commit than some of the other stuff we hear about NFL players doing. In fact, I am happy Kendricks invests his money and is thinking about his post NFL future.

  20. I dont want him to go to jail, but he deserves to. The is usually always time for this. Its not some innocent thing, like lying on a loan application. Insider trading steals money directly from every day ordinary people. A lot of the time it costs people their life savings.

    I think it would be less disgraceful if he got selling drugs to willing adults, then doing what he did.

  24. Mathew Keen says:
    August 29, 2018 at 11:26 am
    I dont want him to go to jail, but he deserves to. The is usually always time for this. Its not some innocent thing, like lying on a loan application. Insider trading steals money directly from every day ordinary people. A lot of the time it costs people their life savings.

    I think it would be less disgraceful if he got selling drugs to willing adults, then doing what he did.
    —————————-
    Based on your comment, I’m guessing you lie on loan applications. haha

  25. U people obviously dont no what insider trading is. Insider trading isnt finding out a company is going to be good and buying in early. Insider trading is when u get info that something bad is about to happen from an inside source and selling ur shares b4 hand so u dont lose money, or setting up circumstances like that so u can profit off others losses.

    Insider trading is actively stealing money from people. What congress does is using info on bills or deals to make money. That doesnt cost anybody anything, it just lets them make more. Still crappy but not close to as horrible as Kendrick did.

  26. I can’t imagine he would plead guilty unless he had worked out a deal that had no jail time. Probably just a hefty fine and an agreement to stay away from the stock market.

