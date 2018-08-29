NFLPA is still opposed to 18-game season

Posted by Mike Florio on August 29, 2018, 1:14 PM EDT
Getty Images

At a time when the NFL power structure has been wisely coy (if not outright silent) regarding its simmering desire to expand the regular season from 16 games to 18, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has jerked the cat out of the bag (probably not a commonly used expression in the oil and gas exploration business) by broaching the subject publicly.

The NFL Players Association continues to not be interested, despite Jones’ belief that players would make another $1 billion per year.

“I don’t think our position’s changed,” NFLPA president Eric Winston told the Dan Patrick Show, via SportsBusiness Daily. “[Players] don’t see the positive tradeoff, the guys don’t see it as something that is good for their careers, good for their bodies.”

And, as Winston explained, the extra money wouldn’t be divvied up equally.

“[The] cap is going to get tilted heavily to the star players.” Winston said. “The people that I’ve talked to on how that money could be spread, wouldn’t go to your role players, your middle-of-the-road guys.”

As to the notion that swapping two preseason games for two regular-season games would in some way make the game safer, Winston scoffed.

“Let’s look at it from a common sense standpoint,” Winston said. “Does anybody think playing two more games is safer for players?”

He’s right. But remember this: Winston previously hasn’t ruled out the possibility of expanding the regular season by one game only. Though he has said that a move from 16 to 18 is “dead in the water,” Winston said in 2015 regarding a possible move to 17, “I never say never about anything.”

Winston apparently hasn’t addressed the possibility of moving from 16 to 18 with a per-player limit of 16 games each. That continues to be a viable alternative, especially if the union is OK with it.

6 responses to “NFLPA is still opposed to 18-game season

  3. The pre-season should be just 2 games and played by only rookies and bubble players. These days it’s just too risky to play starters. An 18-game season just makes sense for everyone. If the players insist on a 16-game season than just play bubble players and rookies and undrafted free agents. Once the regular season starts everyone will get going fast enough. The pre-season doesn’t help the players get ready for the season anyway, especially now that the 3rd game has lost its place as a dress rehearsal.

  5. So add a game, AND add a bye. Use the extra byes so that teams are always off the week before a thursday game. Less injury risk and more money being made, everyone gains in this scenario. The roadblock to that is each side doesnt like the idea of the other side getting anything out of the exchange because they see that as some sort of loss. Yesthe mutual desire to dominate any negotiation giving no quarter is that strong.

  Winston apparently hasn't addressed the possibility of moving from 16 to 18 with a per-player limit of 16 games each. That continues to be a viable alternative, especially if the union is OK with it.
    ________________________________________________________________________________

    As a fan I would be fine with 17 games if both sides agree on that, but I am definitely against limiting players to 16 games. If they want 18 games then have two bye weeks with no game limit.

