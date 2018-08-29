Packers G.M. keeps talking about “unique” players, with Khalil Mack still on market

AP

Two weeks ago, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst tap-danced around a “hypothetical” question about whether his team would be in the market for a player such as Oakland’s holdout pass-rusher Khalil Mack.

And since Mack still doesn’t have a new contract, and still isn’t in camp, and the Raiders seeming more open to the possibility of trading Mack, it’s interesting that Mack’s name came up again.

While not mentioning Mack specifically (because that would be tampering, and tampering is illegal, and there’s no gambling at Bushwood, and I never slice), Gutekunst dropped a few more hints that it’s something that might interest him.

During an interview with Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the subject came up again.

“When you’re talking about unique players, there’s only so many of them out there,” Gutekunst said. “At the same time, the financial challenges may be difficult, but without players you can’t win. It’s like any significant player, they’re not inexpensive, but you have to have them to win.”

The Packers are in a unique spot to take such a risk, as they’re clearly close enough to contention (and will be as long as their quarterback is healthy) to justify a big-ticket item. They also have an extra first-round pick, after New Orleans gave up theirs to move up to the 14th spot in the draft to take pass-rusher Marcus Davenport.

There’s also the complication of the ongoing Aaron Rodgers contract negotiation, but when asked if a team could afford the highest-paid quarterback in the game as well as one of the highest-paid defensive players, Gutekunst acknowledged that it was possible.

It may still be unlikely, but until something happens with Mack, the Packers will continue to be a prime suspect, since Gutekunst has shown signs he’s willing to take bigger risks in player acquisition than his predecessor.