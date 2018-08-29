Packers leaving many starters at home as team heads to Kansas City

Getty Images

The Packers won’t play Aaron Rodgers and many, if not most, of their starters Thursday night. In fact, the players not slated to play won’t even make the trip to Kansas City, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Rodgers is among the players who get to stay home.

So the Packers aren’t even pretending the fourth preseason game is anything more than what it is as most teams will do by having their starters dress, warmup and stand on the sideline.

Instead, it’s a day for the backups to put something on tape for a final time.