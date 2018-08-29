Packers trade Brett Hundley to Seahawks

Russell Wilson will have a new backup quarterback, and so will Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers have traded quarterback Brett Hundley, who filled in after Rodgers’ injury last season, to the Seahawks, according to ESPN. Seattle is sending an undisclosed 2019 draft pick to Green Bay in the deal.

Hundley did not play particularly well last season as the Packers struggled in Rodgers’ absence, and the Packers traded for former Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer this offseason. So it’s not surprising that Hundley was traded.

The Packers now have two backup quarterbacks on their roster, Kizer and Tim Boyle. Hundley joins Austin Davis and seventh-round rookie Alex McGough behind Wilson on the Seahawks’ depth chart.

  3. Oh what happened Packers fans??
    ANOTHER Ted Thompson draft pick not pan out like you thought??
    Hey Datone Jones, I thought Hundley was gonna be a Star QB?

    What a total bust!
    Cheddarheads better pray A-Rod doesn’t break his collarbone AGAIN
    With Kizer as the only backup QB now, Green Bay would be headed for last place

  7. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out in Green Bay, but I wish him all the best in Seattle. Now Kizer needs to step up. Hope they get to keep Boyle around. He looks like he has some potential.

  8. Good luck to Brett. Wished it had gone better for him last season when he got his shot in GB, but by all accounts he has been a fine person and teammate. Best wishes, enjoyed having you in GB.

  9. I recall one of the Packer fans on this board opining that Hundley should fetch two first-rounders and a second rounder in trade. Is that what they got?

  15. Not a surprise.

    If you ever read me here you know I laughed at people still trashing on Hundley when the Pack will be cutting him soon.

    Now a trade even better. We got something for him. Score!

    And guess what? Now Vikings fans will say he is good and the Seahawks got the better of this deal😉

  24. electricboogalo says:
    “Next stop: Minnesota.”
    —————————-

    Favre would be proud if it happens.

  26. Not a big fan of this move. The Hawks should have waited to see what the Ravens are going to do with RG3. Would rather have him as a backup. Hundley is not a step up from Davis or McGough in my opinion. Stay healthy Russell!

  34. If you watched any Browns game last season, you’d know that Kizer is definitely not an upgrade over Hundley. Not even close.

  36. Hundley made a lot of improvement this offseason and Seattle’s backups are worse. Also, from on offense fit, this makes even more sense with Hundley’s running ability and skills at creating outside the pocket. Win-win.

  38. LOL…..

    I don’t understand why he was traded. I mean packer fans were drooling over an 82 passer rating a couple of weeks ago.

    McCarthy: “..I still believe in Brett Hundley.”
    Obviously Aaron and Gute didn’t.

  39. Hundley had a full 3 years in the Packers system before he stepped onto the big stage last season and he clearly wasn’t ready for Prime Time. Why McCarthy wasn’t held to account for his poor performance is a shame. Then flash forward to this pre-season where he showed great improvement but since its only the preseason, who knows for sure if its an illusion (us Packer fans are not experts in illusions, the specialty of Viking fans)

    But there is no way Hundley could be on the 53 man roster come Sept 9th, he had his chance and he blew it. The Packers played their hand perfectly, they let Hundley shine in the preseason games and got whatever they could for him. I don’t care if it’s a 7th rounder, it’s better than nothing, his value to the Packers come Sept 9th is zero.

  41. If either Wilson or Rodgers goes down, it doesn’t matter who the man stepping in will be. You, I, Hundley, the season is lost. But, to get anything more than a bag of chips for Hundley was a great trade for the Packers. A 6th rounder? Ya, no brainer.

  42. freefromwhatyouare says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:22 am

    And guess what? Now Vikings fans will say he is good and the Seahawks got the better of this deal😉
    ___________

    No we won’t. Unlike Packer fans, we were paying attention last year.

  43. .
    Hundley’s mobility may be more of an asset in the Seattle style offense. He could become a good complement to Russell Wilson.
    .

  44. I can’t say I’m surprised. I think this writing has been on the wall since McCarthy cited “lack of preparedness” when talking about Hundley’s struggles last year. I think that same thing is what cost Alex Van Pelt his job as well.

    Here’s wishing Hundley a good career. He seems like a decent enough guy and Seattle’s offense may very well prove a much better fit for him. Hundley’s game would seem to be closer to Russel Wilson’s game than to Aaron Rodgers’ game, as pertains to using his legs early and often.

  46. Actually a pretty good move by Gute….to get a 7th rounder after last year is pretty impressive…as a Vikings fan, it is too bad GB didn’t have him as a GM sooner…it is so much fun when both teams are good…I love the trash talk…not the grade school name-calling crap but the good, educated trash talk

  47. The Packers are diligently adding more draft capital and adding depth while not giving up players that were probably going to be cut.

    Perhaps they are trying to get enough ammunition to trade for Mack?

  51. Does make you wonder what the play is here.

    Wilson is durable has heck and they kept Davis last year as the backup.

    Why trade for Hundley to ostensibly sit on the bench unless you think he has potential to at least be used as leverage during Wilson’s next contract; which if he does he’s kept it hidden.

    Also isn’t this the last year of his rookie deal?

    Odd move.

  53. seabrawk12 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:34 am
    Not a big fan of this move. The Hawks should have waited to see what the Ravens are going to do with RG3. Would rather have him as a backup. Hundley is not a step up from Davis or McGough in my opinion. Stay healthy Russell!
    ******************************************************
    I agree totally. Would have made more sense to trade a 4th or 5th to get Bridgewater from the Jets.

  54. Packers get Seattle’s 6th rounder and keep the backup they really wanted to keep in Kizer. Win-win. Good luck, Brett, the change of scenery will be good for you.

  55. The Packers HAD to trade Hundley!
    After giving up on former 1st-rounder D. Randall by trading him to Cleveland for D. Kizer, there’s NO WAY Green Bay would have kept Hundley

    They would have looked more inept than they already do!

  56. Guys got a great attitude…he’s just not very good. Remember Viking fans saying there’s no way Hundley could be traded?? 6th rounder isn’t a bad haul for someone you were going to cut anyway.

  58. Not surprising many commenters ill-informed and basing totally on last season. QBs can improve and Hundley has. But of course they’re smarter than John Schneider,Pete Carroll and their pro scouts.

  59. seabrawk12 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Not a big fan of this move. The Hawks should have waited to see what the Ravens are going to do with RG3. Would rather have him as a backup. Hundley is not a step up from Davis or McGough in my opinion. Stay healthy Russell!
    ________

    I hope this isn’t the end for McGough. I had the time of my life last week in the fourth quarter of the preseason game against the Vikings when Paul Allen kept talking about McGough (pronounced Magoo). “I’m not booing, I’m McGough-ing!”

  63. More Vikings trolls here than Packer fans. Insecure fan base.

    I think every Packer fan in the country is celebrating today knowing Hundley is out the door. NO ONE wanted him around after the debacle last season and, despite what the trolls above are indicating, nobody was bragging about the genius of this Ted Thompson pick. Truth is, he was terrible and we took our lumps last year because of it. But in reality, EVERY team misses on lots of picks EVERY year. Even whatever your preferred team is. Packers included. And quarterback especially is hard to score on.

    But in the end, good riddance to Hundley, but good luck to him as well. Seemed like a good guy and teammate. Hopefully he hones his skill and actually finds some success in a new city.

