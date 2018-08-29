Packers trade Brett Hundley to Seahawks

Getty Images

Russell Wilson will have a new backup quarterback, and so will Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers have traded quarterback Brett Hundley, who filled in after Rodgers’ injury last season, to the Seahawks, according to ESPN. Seattle is sending an undisclosed 2019 draft pick to Green Bay in the deal.

Hundley did not play particularly well last season as the Packers struggled in Rodgers’ absence, and the Packers traded for former Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer this offseason. So it’s not surprising that Hundley was traded.

The Packers now have two backup quarterbacks on their roster, Kizer and Tim Boyle. Hundley joins Austin Davis and seventh-round rookie Alex McGough behind Wilson on the Seahawks’ depth chart.