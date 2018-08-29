Pete Carroll: Brett Hundley can “keep it moving”

Getty Images

For a few hours Wednesday, the Seahawks had made the day’s most interesting quarterback news.

Now that they’re no better than third in the pecking order (and it’s early yet), Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said they were excited to acquire Brett Hundley to be their backup.

The Seahawks gave the Packers a sixth-round pick this morning to acquire a backup for the durable Russell Wilson, but Carroll said Hundley was a player they’ve had an eye on for some time.

“It his fourth year now, he’s played quite a bit and started a bunch of games last year,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We’ve been able to see him and really see how he has developed and we liked him coming out of college as well. He’s big, he runs well, he’s got a good arm, he’s got good vision on the field, he’s made a lot of big throws and big plays.

“He really gives you the thought that he could come in the game and keep it moving so we just thought it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

It didn’t exactly work out that way for the Packers last year. Hundley won three of his nine starts, and his 70.6 passer rating was 30th in the league.

But it speaks to the Seahawks depth chart that he was considered an upgrade, as Austin Davis and rookie Alex McGough remain on the roster.

We are just trying to get better and we are competing to find a way in every area of our football, and if this comes through like we are hoping than we will have done that,” Carroll said.

Of course, the best option for the Seahawks is that Hundley never takes a snap. Wilson has never missed a game, starting all 96 since taking over as a rookie.