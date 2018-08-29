Raiders pitch in $250,000 to fund Oakland high school sports cut by district

Getty Images

The Raiders may only be calling Oakland home for a little while longer, but that hasn’t stopped them pitching in to help endangered high school sports programs in the area.

The team announced on Tuesday they were donating $250,000 to help fund high school sports that had been eliminated as a means of addressing budget issues in the Oakland Unified School District.

“The prospect of these kids losing their dreams was difficult to hear for everyone in the community,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “After school athletics are an important part of the high school experience and this donation will keep student-athletes on the playing fields in Oakland.”

The cuts were seemingly enacted haphazardly as they were made without Title IX compliance in mind. Girls sports were cut at almost double the rate of boys sports. According to Jill Tucker of the San Francisco Chronicle, a district analysis of the cuts indicate that out of 530 students affected by the cuts, 347 were girls and 183 boys.

Title IX, which was enacted in 1972, states that “no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” It requires girls to receive equal opportunities to play in school sports programs. The cuts enacted by the district run against that mandate.

The Raiders donation covers half of the district deficit, per Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle. Their donation will be disbursed from the East Bay Community Fund.