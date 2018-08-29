Ravens will discipline Greg Senat for posting photo of injured foot

AP

Ravens rookie Greg Senat has learned an expensive lesson.

The offensive tackle, a sixth-round pick, drew the ire of John Harbaugh for posting a photo of his injured right foot in a protective boot.

“He’ll be disciplined for that,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “So, I’ll make sure that we take care of that.”

Senat deleted the tweet soon after drawing the wrath of Harbaugh, who keeps a tight lid on injury information.

“Obviously, he doesn’t know any better,” Harbaugh said. “At this point in time, when the regular season starts, we won’t be doing that.”

Harbaugh expects Senat to be out “for awhile” with turf toe.

Senat started at left tackle in last week’s preseason game, because of injuries to Ronnie Stanley and James Hurst.