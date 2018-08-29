Report: Jerrol Garcia-Williams out for year with torn ACL

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams tore an anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the season, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

Garcia-Williams was carted off during Tuesday’s practice after injuring his knee in a one-on-one drill. He left the team facility on crutches and with his left knee wrapped.

Garcia-Williams made the team last season as an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii. He played the final 11 games, getting on the field for 23 offensive snaps while playing 165 on special teams.

The Broncos have lost two other players for the season with linebacker Deiontrez Mount (torn Achilles) and safety Jamal Carter (torn hamstring) on injured reserve already.