Report: New contract for Aaron Rodgers expected within days

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 29, 2018, 1:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

The lengthy contract negotiations between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers may finally be coming to fruition.

Rodgers and the Packers are expected to finalize an extension by the end of this weekend, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal has been widely expected to make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history. That would mean topping the five-year, $150 million contract Matt Ryan got from the Falcons this offseason.

The Packers have Rodgers under contract at very affordable salaries for the next two years, but they recognize how important Rodgers has been to the franchise, and they’re ready to pay the man.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Report: New contract for Aaron Rodgers expected within days

  3. Why? He has two years left on his current deal….. The Packers should wait and make sure that L’il Aaron’s clavicle survives the season.

  4. This will probably be seen as heresy, but this is a terrible move by the Packers. He turns 35 this year, he’s coming off of his second season-ending injury, and his favourite receiver is gone. It’s absolute insanity to think that his next five years will be anything remotely close to his last five years — except perhaps in the number of games missed due to injury.

  7. Congratulations, Aaron!
    The highest paid player for a QB who has many Super Bowl appearances as Jake Delhomme, Scam Newton, Joe Kapp, Vince Ferragamo, David Woodley, Stan Humphries!

    As many titles as Jeff Hostetler, Brad Johnson, Mark Rypien, Joe Theismann, Doug Williams, Jim McMahon, Phil Simms and Trent Dilfer!
    You really are the G.O.A.T.!!
    LMFAO

  8. Congratulations, Aaron!

    As many titles as Jeff Hostetler, Brad Johnson, Mark Rypien, Joe Theismann, Doug Williams, Jim McMahon, Phil Simms and Trent Dilfer!
    You really are the G.O.A.T.!!
    LMFAO
    ———————–

    More Super Bowls then Jim Kelly, Dan Marino, Fran Tark, Warren Moon

  9. 4 years extension of his current deal that still has 2 years left on it.

    Aaron Rodgers is signed thru 2024 now👏👍

  11. vikingjack73 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 1:24 pm
    Congratulations, Aaron!
    The highest paid player for a QB who has many Super Bowl appearances as Jake Delhomme, Scam Newton, Joe Kapp, Vince Ferragamo, David Woodley, Stan Humphries!

    As many titles as Jeff Hostetler, Brad Johnson, Mark Rypien, Joe Theismann, Doug Williams, Jim McMahon, Phil Simms and Trent Dilfer!
    You really are the G.O.A.T.!!
    LMFAO

    Still the best QB in the league. Hands down. Forgot how many titles the Vikings have?

    Oh wait…..

    We’ll see who gets closer. Overpaid Kirk Cousins or Aaron Rodgers.

  13. vikingjack73 says:
    August 29, 2018 at 1:24 pm
    Congratulations, Aaron!
    The highest paid player for a QB who has many Super Bowl appearances as Jake Delhomme, Scam Newton, Joe Kapp, Vince Ferragamo, David Woodley, Stan Humphries!

    As many titles as Jeff Hostetler, Brad Johnson, Mark Rypien, Joe Theismann, Doug Williams, Jim McMahon, Phil Simms and Trent Dilfer!
    You really are the G.O.A.T.!!
    LMFAO

    And one more than your pathetic franchise will ever have

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!