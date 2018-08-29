Report: New contract for Aaron Rodgers expected within days

Getty Images

The lengthy contract negotiations between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers may finally be coming to fruition.

Rodgers and the Packers are expected to finalize an extension by the end of this weekend, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal has been widely expected to make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history. That would mean topping the five-year, $150 million contract Matt Ryan got from the Falcons this offseason.

The Packers have Rodgers under contract at very affordable salaries for the next two years, but they recognize how important Rodgers has been to the franchise, and they’re ready to pay the man.