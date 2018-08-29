Report: Packers plan to keep DeShone Kizer and Tim Boyle on 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Packers have traded Brett Hundley to the Seahawks in a move that leaves DeShone Kizer set to back up Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay this season.

Kizer may not be Rodgers’ only company on the depth chart after the cut to 53 players. Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that the team’s current plan is to keep both Kizer and Tim Boyle as reserve quarterbacks.

Boyle signed with the Packers after going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky and has gone 11-of-22 for 167 yards and two touchdowns in two preseason outings. He did not play last week and McCarthy said on Tuesday that Boyle will be seeing action against the Chiefs on Thursday.

McCarthy said that before Hundley was traded, but the only compelling reason to hold Boyle back in the final preseason game under any circumstances would be a hope to sneak him through waivers and onto the practice squad. If the plan is to keep him on the 53-man roster, that’s not something to consider although the Packers may alter their thinking based on developments at other positions or when they get a look at who is getting cut loose by other teams.