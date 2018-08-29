Reports: Saints dealt third-round pick for Teddy Bridgewater

Getty Images

When we first learned that the Jets traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints on Wednesday afternoon, there was no word about what the Saints were sending back as compensation.

That’s now changed. According to multiple reports, the Jets are getting a third-round pick.

That’s a pretty good return for the Jets, who signed Bridgewater to a one-year deal with a $500,000 signing bonus and $500,000 workout bonus this offseason so that he’d be part of their quarterback competition. Holding onto Bridgewater while waiting for an injury to another team’s starting quarterback might have led to a bigger return, but there’s no guarantee that would happen and the chances of getting a third as free agent compensation next offseason wouldn’t look too good if Bridgewater backed up Sam Darnold all season.

New Orleans traded next year’s first-round pick to move up for defensive end Marcus Davenport, which was definitely a move made by a team trying to win now. Dealing a second-day pick for a backup quarterback fits into that narrative as well, especially when both the Eagles and Vikings spent last season showing off the benefits of having a capable No. 2 on hand should trouble strike.