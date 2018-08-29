RGIII: Facing Washington not more or less special than anyone else

Getty Images

With roster cuts looming, Robert Griffin III has one more chance to make his case to the Ravens in Thursday night’s preseason game.

That chance will come against the team that drafted him second overall in the 2012 draft, which is a twist that would work well for a novel or movie about a quarterback trying to mount a comeback. Playing Washington for the first time since being released in 2016 isn’t something that Griffin says he’s spending any extra time thinking about this week, however.

“They drafted me in 2012 and gave [me] an opportunity to play this game that I’ve dreamed of playing for most of my life,” Griffin said, via ESPN.com. “If I get that opportunity to go out there and play against them, it won’t be any more special or less special. But I’ll always know where I started.”

Griffin’s start had the makings of a fairy tale, but things quickly went the other way after a knee injury late in his rookie season. Thursday night’s outing will likely have great bearing on how many more chapters there are in his story.