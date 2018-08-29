Saints signing former Seahawks wideout Tanner McEvoy

Getty Images

The Saints are taking a late look at another wide receiver.

According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, the Saints are signing wideout Tanner McEvoy, who was just cut by the Seahawks.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound McEvoy came into the league as an undrafted rookie from Wisconsin, and was initially a safety. Going back to his college days, he has also played tight end, running back and quarterback.

He had 14 catches in two years, and was a special teams contributor.

The Saints may have interest in him in that way, as they are fairly well-stocked at receiver and will likely be cutting some guys who end up employed on other teams.