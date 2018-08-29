Saints still trying to figure out Marcus Davenport’s role

AP

Speaking of that extra first-rounder the Packers have next year, the guy the Saints acquired in that deal is still a bit of a mystery.

It’s clear when the Saints made the bold move to trade up to the 14th spot to take pass-rusher Marcus Davenport that they had big plans for him. But after an up-and-down training camp, they’re still trying to figure out what his role will be.

According to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Davenport has played just 15 snaps in the preseason. And the three weeks of training camp he has missed because of a groin injury have clearly put him behind.

“I think that’s still to be determined,” Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. “Certainly, we didn’t draft him just to be a situational pass rusher. We drafted this guy to be an every-down player, so that’s what we’re working to do, to try to get him ready to do that. We’ll continue to put him in those situations, and hopefully he’ll be ready to answer the challenge.”

Toward that end, he’ll probably play more in the preseason finale Thursday, while they try to figure it out.

With Cameron Jordan locked in on the left defensive end, the Saints also have a healthy Alex Okafor which gives them a solid starter on the other side.

But in his first work last week, Davenport showed the flashes they were hoping for. In 15 snaps, he had three tackles, one for a loss, and a half-sack. He showed his athleticism by making an open-field tackle on a jet sweep.

“It was good to see him have some plays in the game,” Allen said. “I thought he did a good job of rushing the passer at times. I think he’s still got to improve his in-line run technique and in-line run fundamentals, but you certainly saw a lot of the things that we saw on tape in college, which got you excited about him.”

Considering the Saints gave up two first-rounders to get him, they’re clearly expecting more plays like that, and more often.