Saints trade for Bridgewater frees up Taysom Hill to play special teams

AP

It’s not the role Taysom Hill wanted, but the Saints’ trade for Teddy Bridgewater allows the team to use Hill on special teams without reservation.

Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune expects Hill to be a core special teams player this season. Hill played one snap on offense last season and 71 on special teams.

In the final five games, Hill made four special teams tackles.

Hill, though, had hoped to win the backup job to Drew Brees. He spent the offseason competing with Tom Savage, whose future with the team now is in doubt.

But Hill already had attended some special teams meetings, and quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi said Tuesday, before the trade, he expected Hill to contribute in the kicking game regardless of Hill’s spot on the depth chart.

“I think he’s going to be on special teams regardless,” Lombardi said, via Katzenstein. “That’d be an interesting situation, but he’s going to be on special teams. He’s so good at it that you’re not going to just have him there holding a clipboard. He’s got to go play.”