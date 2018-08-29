Seahawks, Tyler Lockett agree on three-year contract extension

Getty Images

The Seahawks spent a good portion of this offseason saying farewell to players who have been on the roster in recent years, but they went the other route on Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has reached agreement on a three-year extension with wide receiver Tyler Lockett. Lockett is heading into his fourth season of his rookie deal with a base salary of $705,000.

Garafolo reports that the deal has $20 million in guaranteed, a base total value of $31.8 million and a maximum value of $37.8 million. It is not known what would trigger the higher value for Lockett.

Lockett was a 2015 third-round pick and has missed one game over his first three seasons with the team. He’s caught 137 passes for 1,816 yards and nine touchdowns while also running for a touchdown and shining as a returner. Lockett has returned one punt and two kickoffs for touchdowns over his first three years.

With Paul Richardson leaving in free agency, Lockett is in line for an even bigger offensive role this season and this deal suggests the team believes he’ll make the most of that opportunity.