Stephen Jones disagrees with Jerry Jones on cutting the preseason schedule

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott didn’t play in the preseason, and Dak Prescott played only 39 snaps and threw only 18 passes.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said both are ready for the regular season.

But it begs the question: With more teams resting more starters than ever this preseason, does the league need to address the length of its exhibition season? Is four preseason games too many?

Jones’ father, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, revived the idea of the NFL going to an 18-game schedule by eliminating two preseason games.

Stephen Jones isn’t so sure he wants to see the preseason reduced from four games, arguing young players need the reps.

“Here’s my problem: At the end of the day, it’s so important for these young players to play the game and play on a big stage and play in stadiums,” said Stephen Jones, a member of the league’s competition committee. “I know sometimes the fans may not love it as much, and that’s Jerry’s point. Would they rather see a regular game? But that’s part of the fun of the game is watching these young guys come up and play. It’s not for everybody. I understand that. But there’s a group of fans out there who really enjoy watching these young players develop.

“We’re certainly going to dynamic pricing in the preseason. They certainly are being priced less than our regular-season games. I’m sure we’ll continue to see that more and more. I just think we need these games to develop these football players.”