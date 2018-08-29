Steven Nelson downplays preseason struggles for Chiefs secondary

Getty Images

Much of the focus on the Chiefs this preseason has been on the play of quarterback Patrick Mahomes as he prepares to open a season as the starter for the first time.

Putting the spotlight on Mahomes has obscured areas where things have not been going as well for the Chiefs. The play of their secondary would fit in that group after the starters were handled with ease by Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel last week.

Cornerback Steven Nelson didn’t play in that game because of a concussion and safety Eric Berry has yet to play in the preseason, which may be part of the reason why Nelson downplayed any rough spots from the unit this summer.

“It’s preseason,” Nelson said, via the Kansas City Star. “It’s pretty much part of camp. It’s evaluation for the coaches. There’s a lot of guys on the roster getting some time in there, so you don’t really know who’s on there. It’s not a settled 53 when you’re having preseason games.”

All of that is true, but so is the fact that the Chiefs allowed more passing yards than all but three teams last year and that they are still trying to find the right mix of players to use this season. Cornerback David Amerson and Kendall Fuller arrived early in the offseason and Orlando Scandrick joined the team recently, which makes for a need to gel at that spot while hoping Berry remains at the same level he was before tearing his Achilles.

If that doesn’t come together and the offense continues to look sharp, there may be some shootouts in Kansas City’s future.