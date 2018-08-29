Texans cut wideout/returner Chris Thompson

Getty Images

The Texans are parting ways with a receiver who stood out as a special teamer last year.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are releasing wideout Chris Thompson.

He made the team as an undrafted rookie from Florida, and averaged 21.7 yards per kickoff return (with a 42-yarder against the Titans), and had five catches for 84 yards. He was also a gunner on special teams.

He’s been out the majority of the preseason with a concussion, but had recently returned to action.