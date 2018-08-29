Texans linebacker Ben Heeney out for the season after ankle surgery

Getty Images

The Texans have lost some linebacker depth in advance of this weekend’s final cuts.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Texans linebacker Ben Heeney will miss the entire season after undergoing ankle surgery.

Heeney was claimed off waivers from the Saints last October, and finished the season on injured reserve. Initially a fifth-round pick of the Raiders from Kansas, Heeney played eight snaps for the Texans last year.

Teams have to take the roster from the current 90 to 53 by Saturday afternoon.