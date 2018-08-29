Texans waive Ben Heeney

Getty Images

The Texans announced Wednesday they have waived inside linebacker Ben Heeney with an injury designation.

Heeney underwent season-ending ankle surgery after being carted off during last week’s preseason game against the Rams.

He played five games for Houston last season, taking eight snaps on defense and 107 on special teams. But he has battled injuries the past year, including arthroscopic surgery on his knee last season.

Oakland drafted Heeney in the fifth round in 2015. He also has spent time in New Orleans.

Heeney has played 24 career games, with five starts.