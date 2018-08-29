Tony Gonzalez: DeMaurice Smith shouldn’t lead the union because he didn’t play

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 29, 2018
Future Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez does not believe today’s NFL players are getting good representation from their union.

Gonzalez said on FS1 that NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith is not doing a good job of leading the union because he does not understand what NFL players really need.

“I do believe that the person in that position should be somebody who played in the NFL,” Gonzalez said. “Somebody who understands what the players are going through because they did it before. That was something that I never liked about DeMaurice.”

Regarding the NFL’s ongoing talks with the NFLPA about a revised national anthem rule, Gonzalez said he believes former NFLPA head Gene Upshaw, who was a Hall of Fame player, would have been able to agree with former Commissioner Paul Tagliabue about a rule that everyone could live with.

“The knock against Gene Upshaw was that he was in Tagliabue’s pocket. Everybody said they’re too close to each other. These two guys, DeMaurice and Roger Goodell they can’t stand each other,” Gonzalez said. “These guys are getting paid a lot of money to go into that room and come up with a solution that’s going to be great for everybody. Everybody’s got to concede. That’s just how it goes. Anybody who thinks they’re going to get the whole enchilada, it doesn’t make sense. You should not think that way because that’s how progress gets stalled. These guys should have gone in that room, it should be over and done with now, everybody concedes, everybody gives, everybody takes, and let’s get back to the game of football. DeMaurice has not been able to do that. I have not seen that.”

Gonzalez proposed former NFL linebacker Scott Fujita as someone who could lead the NFL Players Association.

Sports players’ unions have often been led by non-players. The current executive director of the Major League Baseball Players’ Association, Tony Clark, is a former player, but he’s the first former player to head the union. The head of the National Basketball Association Players’ Association, Michele Roberts, didn’t play pro sports. Neither did Donald Fehr, who is currently executive director of the National Hockey League Players Association and previously spent 25 years heading the baseball union. So Smith is far from alone in lacking the experience that Gonzalez thinks is essential.

40 responses to “Tony Gonzalez: DeMaurice Smith shouldn’t lead the union because he didn’t play

  3. So with that same type of reasoning that means the team surgeon shouldn’t be the team surgeon unless they played. Isn’t Smith a lawyer? Don’t you want a lawyer leading your union because they know about all things legal? I like Gonzalez but this is not one of his better insights.

  6. Can anyone blame Smith for hating Goodell? Outside of cheating fans ,their owners, and GMs/Coaches, who on god’s green earth likes Goodell as the league continues to lose tv market share?

    Anyone see Peter King’s report abotu Goodell and how much even some of the owners hate the work he’s done?

    Ratings continue to tumble, the ROI has not been fully realized, and the only reason he got a new contract, is because MOST of the owners double down to hide how bad he’s been.

    If they moved on from Goodell, it would weaken their position (in their minds) for solidarity into the next CBA.

    That’s the main reason they didn’t move on after the worst commissionership in world history, wrought with cover ups, outright cheating and framejobs, protecting most AFC teams, and being caught in federal courts lying, over and over again.

    No other sports league deals with these sorts of things, but since Goodell has been enabled to use “Article 46”, not only has that gone to his head, every time he gets caught, he doubles down in front of the NFL customer, thinking he and his ego can dig himself out of it.

    Expect ratings to tumble for the 3rd straight year.

  10. He’s absolutely right about the failure to come out of negotiations with a workable solution. I love the game and support the players who have protested, but at this point the NFL deserves to be losing money. I don’t know what the right solution is, I’m not being paid to find it either.
    I gueas they are just too busy writing terrible rules in the name of player safety.

  11. Surprised you didn’t just flat out say that Marvin Miller and how he made player unions what they are today without ever being a ballplayer.

  14. Do away with the union, they have agents to negotiate there own contracts anyway. Which they dont like to honor. You sign it you honor it.

  15. So, what type of player would Gonzalez have as commissioner? Because their core problem is there is an ever-widening divide between the superstars (think Aaron Rodgers) who make huge money but still want more and the common players who would be happy to just make it through their modest contracts without having the deals cut short as the teams restructure to hand the superstars some more.

  19. A player would be better then smith only if that player had went on to become a lawyer and get good experience with labor laws and unions. It’s the job of the player reps and the former players with jobs in the union to make sure smith understands the players needs.

  21. If playing is a requirement, then those of us in broadcast journalism can say NFL players should not be analysts or hosts because they didn’t go to school for it. Some of those dudes have no business on radio or TV!

  25. I can already tell I’m going to get downvoted, but he isn’t completely wrong. Tho you want someone with legal expertise, you also want someone that has first hand knowledge or experience over the things he is representing. A couple of examples…look at our politicians, on either side. They are, for the most part, lawyers. What’s the biggest gripe? They are out of touch and don’t know what it’s like to be an average person. Another example…I have worked in food service on a number of levels. The single biggest issue we had was fighting with the CEO of the hospital. We were always short staffed, didn’t have the right equipment, and had brand new pieces of equipment fail almost instantly because they would go with the cheapest option rather than our suggestion. He didn’t know what we needed. Most people in the trades hate pencil pushers that just look at number rather than having actual experience doing the thing he is making the decisions for.

  26. D Smith works for the owners. Just look at the last CBA, how many years do good players get penny pinched before they hit free agency after their prime?

  28. I kind of agree woth TG, Smith has not done a very good job in past negotiations. What makes you think he will get any better? More protests and bs driving down the ratings and game is what I see.

  31. whenwilliteverend says:
    August 29, 2018 at 9:43 am
    So with that same type of reasoning that means the team surgeon shouldn’t be the team surgeon unless they played. Isn’t Smith a lawyer? Don’t you want a lawyer leading your union because they know about all things legal? I like Gonzalez but this is not one of his better insights.
    ——————————————————————————————

    Not really a great analogy. The surgeon would need to know everything about what they are operating on before entering the body while a union rep should know what his union’s values and desires are before entering negotiations. You don’t have to be a lawyer to be an effective player union rep while you do have to be a doctor to be an effective surgeon. You simply have to have your union’s best interests at heart and be willing to fight for them. They can hire the legal help to form a good team in order to get the job done. TG simply seems to believe that a former player would have a stronger connection to the union and be more willing to fight for it than a lawyer with no connection. Not really that difficult to believe.

  33. Tony has a point. In the last CBA negotiation, Smith argued for a bunch of meaningless stuff and the owners fleeced him. The owners took all the power and only gave up a small fraction of the revenue to the players. Upshaw may have been too buddy-buddy with Tagliabue, but at least he got things done. Smith is ineffective and bungles simple negotiations.

  35. Patrick says:
    August 29, 2018 at 10:30 am
    D Smith works for the owners. Just look at the last CBA, how many years do good players get penny pinched before they hit free agency after their prime?

    ————————-

    Anyone claiming D Smith failed in 2011, is clearly not educated on the situation at the time.

    D Smith cannot sit in a room and talk about how Mark Sanchez is avsolutley worth 17 mil per in 2009, while Brady is only worth 8.

    That right there was the genesis as to how, WHOEVER was leading the union, was going to lose bad, regardless of who was in D. Smith’s seat. The players spent all their money, most were living paycheck to paycheck, which is how the

    D. Smith can’t possibly have controlled what moron players do with their money. The greatest negotiator in human history would have failed, too.

    Goodell was thrown out of the negotiating rooms with a beat red face, like a petulant child, and Kraft came in to usher in the new CBA. I can only imagine how much WORSE it would have been for the players, before Kraft came into broker the deal, one still very favorable for the owners.

    Yet the owners were willing to cheat Bob Kraft and the PAts (again) with Deflategate.

    Nice.

  36. The players have figured out this issue gives them leverage in the next contract negotiations. When the owners lay out what they want from the players, the players will counter with what they want in exchange. The players will undoubtedly come out the winners in that deal, considering they will be compensated for accepting the owners’ anthem rule, which is no sweat for them in reality. It’s almost like extortion at this point. Trump is working in the players favor here, but he’s way too dumb to grasp it.

  37. While I agree with Gonzalez, wasn’t Smith elected by the players? Isn’t this kinda the same as having a President who is Commander-in-Chief of our military but who was a 5x draft dodger?

  40. Tony Gonzalez: DeMaurice Smith shouldn’t lead the union because he didn’t play…

    Well that and he’s completely incompetent…

