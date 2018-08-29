Tyler Lockett: Seahawks have given “all of them” and I’ve given “all of me”

Getty Images

Tyler Lockett has obtained financial security, signing an extension that guarantees him $20 million. For that, the Seahawks receiver is grateful.

“This is something we all dream of as kids, being able to get to this position and being able to know that our family set and our life is set,” Lockett said, via John Boyle of the team website. “For me, words can’t even explain how I feel. I love this organization. Pete [Carroll], John [Schneider], everybody has been so amazing to me. With the way they bring a lot of people here to be able to help us on the mental side, on the physical side, everything that I need, has been here. They traded picks to come and get me, they’ve shown me that they wanted me here. From what I know in the draft, they were the only team that told me I could do both returns and play receiver. They’ve allowed me to grow as a person, and they also allowed me to develop into a receiver that I’m continuing to be every day. We’re in a business, so it’s hard for businesses to be able to extend people. The fact that they were willing to give me an extension because they see me in their future, that says a lot. They’ve given me all of them, and each and every day, I’m giving all of me. I’m giving whatever I can to be able help this team win, to be able to help this team be successful, and to be able to help every single player on this team reach their potential.”

Lockett has 5,274 all-purpose yards, the most in the NFL over the past three seasons. He earned first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie in 2015 and second-team honors in 2016 and 2017.

“Tyler has been a great Seahawk, an incredibly productive player,” Carroll said. “You can check his numbers. Nobody’s done more than he’s done in his years in the league in terms of total yards. He’s just been such a great competitor for us. This is a great chance to reward him accordingly and make him a Seahawk for a long time.”